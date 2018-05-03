Giuliani: Prosecute Comey, end Mueller probe 'in interest of justice'

(Fox News) Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Trump’s legal team, told Fox News’ “Hannity” Wednesday night that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should end Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials “in the interest of justice.”

“There’s been too much government misconduct,” Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and Republican presidential candidate, told host Sean Hannity. “The crimes now have all been committed by the government and their agents.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Giuliani called for former FBI Director James Comey to be prosecuted for leaking classified information, at one point calling him “a disgraceful liar.”