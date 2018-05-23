Giuliani reverses: Trump should talk to Mueller

(THE HILL) — President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani in a reversal on Wednesday said that he now believes that Trump should interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I guess I’d rather do the interview. It gets it over with it, it makes my client happy,” Giuliani told the Washington Post. “The safe course you hear every lawyer say is ‘don’t do the interview,’ and that’s easy to say in the abstract. That’s much harder when you have a client who is the president of the United States and wants to be interviewed.”

Giuliani has cast doubt on Trump interviewing with Mueller in the past. He told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Tuesday that if he were to make a decision on the interview at that time, he would decide against it.