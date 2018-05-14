Goats not OK on flights, but mini horses are

(CBS) — Starting July 1, ferrets, goats and hedgehogs can no longer fly American Airlines, even if they’re support animals.

They’re just three of a somewhat lengthy list of barred animals the airline has put out in response to an increase in customers transporting a service or support animal onboard their aircraft — more than 40 percent from 2016 to 2017.

“We support the rights of customers, from veterans to people with disabilities, with legitimate needs for a trained service or support animal,” AA said in a statement. “Unfortunately, untrained animals can lead to safety issues for our team, our customers and working dogs onboard our aircraft.”