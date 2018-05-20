Goodbye, Alfie: The travesty of legalized killing

I know, I know. He’s out of the headlines. The shock of another infant refused assistance to live by the medical and political establishment of the U.K. is “yesterday’s news.”

We had the outrage – sort of – as our media selectively covered the story of this ill-fated child, Alfie Evans. If I had depended on my local media to give me the details of the case, of what was at stake, of what Alfie Evans parents went through to be able to do what they thought was the right thing for the care of their son – if – if – if – I would have known virtually nothing.

Our news media have fallen down on their job to provide us with the information and details of important issues in our lives. Like it or not, the story of 23-month-old Alfie Evans was an important issue even though it took place in the U.K.

You might have become aware of the issue – the child had some undiagnosed condition that the U.K. medical establishment decided was catastrophic, that he was at death’s door and nothing could be done for him.

They refused to allow the child’s parents to seek medical assistance elsewhere. Italy granted the child citizenship and had a helicopter at the ready to take him to a medical facility in Italy where physicians were willing and able to look further to save his life.

Alfie’s parents tried their best but literally were stopped at the door of the hospital by scores of armed police preventing his access to their son.

The hospital, Alder Hey, removed the child’s breathing tube – fully expecting him to quickly die, but he didn’t.

Alfie survived for nearly a week. He still lived. Then they stopped feeding him. When that didn’t work, they stopped giving him fluids.

What we do know is that shortly after the fluids were removed, a nurse reportedly administered four injections of unknown drugs to the baby, late at night. Two hours later, he was dead. His parents weren’t allowed to be with him.

As if this weren’t bad enough, the child was buried with no postmortem examination, the result of a specific order by the U.K. High Court, even though pro-life advocate John Allman made an “urgent application” to determine just what did kill Alfie.

LifeSite news reported that the Liverpool coroner, Andre Rebello OBE, stated definitively that Alfie Evans died from “natural causes” and he had “no duty to investigate further.”

Mr. Allman continued his efforts to force a post mortem, especially since Alfie’s “original disease” remained unidentified, and the issue of the mysterious four drugs remained a question. He argued to the High Court that Alfie was being detained by the state, but the judge was not convinced.

Alfie’s funeral was scheduled, but the location not disclosed and the public and media not invited.

His parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, were there with their son and their grief, knowing that hundreds of people are with them in spirit.

The hearse was decorated with flowers and the words “Warrior” and “Our Hero” on top in honor of the millions who registered at the family’s Facebook page.

In reality, Alfie Evans was murdered by the U.K. medical system, which uses the same rationale on hundreds of victims every year.

While this dispute about Alfie continues, it’s been reported that the National Health Service has a history of denying food and water to “dying” patients – as a means of “helping the dying process.”

Remember 1-year old Charlie Gard, just last year?

They don’t call it “euthanasia,” but clearly it is. According to LifeSite, the British Sun Newspaper reported in January 2017 after a survey of deaths in NHS Hospitals and Care homes in 2015: Dehydration contributed to 505 deaths, and starvation to 351 deaths. In 113 cases, dehydration or starvation was the main cause of death.

Statistics published in 2018 regarding deaths in 2016 “indicate that a similar number of people died from the same causes that year as well.”

This has been going on since at least 2000, when 862 such deaths were reported, and it continued every year. In 2010, it had climbed to 1,326 such deaths.

The rationale: Doctors are allowed to determine that a patient is “dying,” and then withholding food and water is considered to be “in the patient’s best interest.” In addition, extra pain meds are allowed, which critics say, “cause or hasten death.”

Cynic that I am, I have no doubt. Getting rid of lingering patients reduces costs and frees the beds for others.

Lest you think this only goes on in the U.K., take a closer look at what the mentality is in this country, in the minds of those who are actively pushing “assisted suicide.”

The latest headline in this area was from California last week, when a judge overturned the assisted suicide law – not on the issue of its legality, but that it was passed under circumstances with considerations that were illegal. The law was passed during a special session of the legislature dealing with Medicaid funding shortfalls and disabled services.

Life proponents argued that the law has nothing to do with “health care funding” and that “suicide is not health care.”

The judge agreed and threw out the law – but you know activists will be back with another version to get this legalized killing back on the books.

Argue all you want that it’s the “humane” thing to do. It’s outrageous that taxpayer money should be used to off patients who have decided they want to die, to free up sickbeds for hospitals, reduce insurance payments or accommodate families who want Granny out of the way.

No matter how you look at it, it is state-supported murder, just as the deaths of Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard were.

It’s unconscionable and disgusting, and it must be illegal.

It continues in the U.K.; as for California, we’ll see.

