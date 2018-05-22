Google buries 'Don't be evil' rule

Google, now under increasing criticism and even government censure for its behavior, for years has had as the first words in his code of conduct, “Don’t be evil.”

It’s still in the code.

But now there are 6,314 other words, or about that, that are more important.

Such as the company’s reputation. And how its products are useful.

How it is an equal opportunity employer and how it prohibits discrimination, harassment and bullying.

Its policy on substance abuse and “We’re a dog company.”

Also paragraphs on personal investments, outside employment, business opportunities, inventions, friends and co-worker relationships, gifts, and using products and services.

It was Gizmodo that carried the headline “Google Removes ‘Don’t Be Evil’ Clause from its Code of Conduct.”

Kate Conger, writing there, pointed out that as recently as April 21, Google’s Code of Conduct started out “Don’t be evil.”

However, an updated page, even though it is dated April 5, has the only “don’t be evil” reference in the last line of the last paragraph of many pages, when it states, “And remember … don’t be evil, and if you see something that you think isn’t right – speak up!”

Gizmodo reported that there had been some changes a few years ago when the corporation was reorganized and a new parent company, Alphabet, was installed. That organization adopted “do the right thing” back then.

“The phrase has been deeply incorporated into Google’s company culture – so much that a version of the phrase has served as the wifi password on the shuttles that Google uses to ferry its employees to its Mountain View headquarters, sources told Gizmodo,” the report said.

The web pages for the San Francisco Chronicle said, “Here’s the reality though: Google outgrew its Don’t Be Evil motto from the moment it was coined.”

The report said, “Now, like characters crowding the bed of a dying Count in a Russian novel, Google and its shareholders are waiting for Don’t Be Evil to draw its final breath. After all these years, Google can finally claim its inheritance.”

One outsider who would have no trouble believing the motto has been totally erased would be Yelp co-founder Jeremy Stoppelman.

The site collects local reviews on everything from restaurants to mechanics. It makes money from advertising, in which Google is by far the largest player.

In a “60 Minutes” interview he said: “The initial promise of Google was to organize the world’s information. And ultimately that manifested itself in you expecting that the top links, the things that it shows at the top of that page are the best from around the web. The best that the world has to offer. And I could tell you that is not the case. That is not the case anymore.”

He said Google is looking out for Google.

“If I were starting out today, I would have no shot of building Yelp. That opportunity has been closed off by Google and their approach,” he said.

“If you provide great content in one of these categories that is lucrative to Google, and seen as potentially threatening, they will snuff you out,” he said. “They will make you disappear. They will bury you.”

The CBS segment was focusing on how Google got so big, in light of a request to the Federal Trade Commission to investigate data collected by Google on its Android phone operating system.

Since 2004, the report said, Google has acquired more than 200 companies.

Antitrust lawyer Gary Reback said all that happened because the government “just really isn’t enforcing our antitrust laws.”

He described Google as a monopoly “in several markets.”

The program explained how it’s all about billions of dollars in advertising revenue.

The Wall Street Journal reported several years ago that the FRC’s Bureau of Competition recommended an antitrust lawsuit against Google because it “has strengthened its monopolies over search and search advertising through anti-competitive means.”

But the case was closed.

WND reported just hours ago that India had joined the United Kingdom, the U.S., and the European Union in making claims that Google was biased and abusing its power.

The Competition Commission of India has found that the company “abused its dominant position in online general web search and web-search advertising services.”

The commission imposed a $20 million fine.

Google is fighting back, according to Russia Today.

The tech giant lashed out against the government’s ruling, claiming it will cause “irreparable” harm to its business in India.

In a column, WND CEO Joseph Farah said the cartel that includes Google and Facebook is “destroying the independent media in a way that amounts to a first strike against freedom of speech altogether.”

The giant “avowedly ‘progressive’ corporations, now control more than 75 percent of the digital advertising market,” he pointed out.

“Both employ strict political speech codes designed to determine what is acceptable discourse in the public square – much like what we see on university and college campuses. In the case of Google, these restrictions determine which websites succeed and which fail.”

Consequently, conservatives and “right-leaning” enterprises “are deprived of traffic and revenues they would get if they had a different political point of view.”

“While the internet was once a free-and-open forum for the flow of information and discussion, today information and discussion are being strictly controlled by two major companies with the same ‘progressive’ political agenda.”

He asked: “Do private companies have the ‘right’ to do something like this? The answer is ‘yes’ – except when they dominate the media marketplace to the extent that they become a monopoly or ‘cartel.’ And that’s precisely where we are today. It’s unprecedented. We’ve never experienced anything like this in America before.”

In the U.S., Congress is looking into the practices of social-media companies.