Google labels Republicans as 'Nazis'

(VICE) — Less than one week before the California primary, Google is listing “Nazism” as the ideology of the California Republican Party.

In the “knowledge panel” that provides easy access to information next to search results, Google lists “Nazism” as an “ideology” of the party. The word “Nazism” is hyperlinked to a secondary page that shows “Nazism” alongside other “ideologies” of California Republicans like “Conservatism,” “Market liberalism,” “Fiscal conservatism,” and “Green conservatism.”

California voters have been casting their absentee ballots for weeks ahead of the next Tuesday’s statewide primary elections which will help determine the majority in the House of Representative and the potential next Governor of the world’s fifth largest economy.