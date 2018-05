(CBS News) Scientists say they have discovered the next superfood that’s a perfect non-dairy alternative. However, they may have a hard time getting people to try cockroach milk.

Using a 2016 report on the benefits of insect dairy, scientists found that the Pacific Beetle cockroach of Hawaii possesses nutrient-filled milk crystals, which they use to feed their young. “A single crystal is estimated to contain more than three times the energy of an equivalent mass of dairy milk,” the report stated.