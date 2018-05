(Fox News) The Georgia gubernatorial candidate whose latest political ad said he’d “round up criminal illegals” — in his truck if needed — touted the ad’s effectiveness Saturday.

“People are really resonating to it. It’s driving the left crazy,” said Republican Brian Kemp, who is also Georgia’s current secretary of state.

He added on “Fox & Friends” that he understands a private citizen should not take it upon his or herself to “round up” illegal immigrants.