Grassley challenges GPS founder over truthfulness

(Fox) A top Republican senator is accusing the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS of providing testimony that was “extremely misleading, if not an outright lie,” regarding the anti-Trump dossier.

Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson was asked about his firm’s work on the dossier during closed-door testimony in August 2017. When asked specifically whether that work continued after the 2016 election, Simpson responded: “I had no client after the election.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, however, challenged that answer in a new letter to committee colleague Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del. “As we now know, that was extremely misleading, if not an outright lie,” he wrote.

He said that, “Contrary to Mr. Simpson’s denial in the staff interview, according to the FBI and others, Fusion actually did continue Trump dossier work for a new client after the election.”