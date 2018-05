(DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD) — Hours after Harvey Weinstein announced he would not testify before a grand jury the same panel has now indicted the disgraced producer on two sets of rape charges and a sex crime charge.

“A Grand Jury has voted to indict Harvey Weinstein on charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. this afternoon.

If found guilty, Oscar winner Weinstein could find himself behind bars for up to 25 years.