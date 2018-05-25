Harvey Weinstein surrenders to police

NEW YORK (AP) — Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrived Friday morning at a police station in New York where he was expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Weinstein stepped from a black SUV and walked slowly into a Manhattan police station before a crowd of news cameras. He didn’t answer respond to shouts of his name.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press the case includes a woman who has said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a meeting at his office in 2004.

The woman, Lucia Evans, was among the first to speak out about the film producer.