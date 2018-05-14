Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

The elderly widow brought an old picture of her dead husband, wearing a hat, to the photographer.

She wanted to know if the photographer could remove the hat from the picture.

He convinced her he could easily do that, and asked her what side of his head her husband parted his hair on.

“I forgot,” she said. “But you can see for yourself when you take off his hat.”

