(London Daily Mail) An explosive eruption from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has sent ash spewing 30,000 feet into the sky, with residents now being warned to shelter in place as the dusty plume engulfs the island.

The powerful, steam-driven explosion occurred at 4.17am on Thursday and started spewing large amounts of volcanic ash and smoke from Kilauea’s crater on Hawaii’s Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The National Weather Service also issued an ashfall advisory warning after radars showed the massive plume, which shot higher than the peak of Mount Everest.