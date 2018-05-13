'Heavenly bodies' at a Catholic carnival

It’s amazing what an organization will do to get attention and likely to gain contributions. It goes on all the time, but I admit, I never thought I would see the Roman Catholic Church be part of such shenanigans.

We all saw it last week. It wasn’t a pretty picture. Colorful, yes, but not pretty.

The event was the annual Met Gala, sponsored by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It’s a gala that’s been held since 1948 and involves an exhibition curated by the Costume Institute. I know the institute, as I did much research there for my master’s thesis. It’s a wonderful repository of costume/fashion history, and maintaining it requires money – lots of money. The annual gala is a means to garner donations from the people who can afford such luxuries.

Everyone who is anyone is invited and is there. The idea is to be seen and covered by the press. Talk about a red-carpet treatment. The Hollywood red carpet has nothing on this. It’s all there with a good time had by all and, of course, the coffers of the institute are replenished.

This year’s event garnered a kind of publicity that wasn’t expected, and the long-range implications are only to be speculated upon.

The official theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

According to writer Edward Pentin, the Church’s Pontifical Council for Culture agreed to collaborate with the Met’s exhibition because of the museum’s significance to culture and global outreach.

It seems that Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the president of the Council, had been wanting to focus on the relationship between fashion, art and faith.

He thought this exhibition would do it. He agreed to have the Church participate, and that involved lending some 50-plus pieces from the Sistine Chapel Sacristy to the Met as part of the exhibition. In addition to the Catholic vestments were fashion designs by more than 150 current designers.

Unfortunately for the good Cardinal and all the other Church officials who agreed to the exhibition, their goal to show the relationship between art and faith turned into a sideshow of epic proportions.

What they didn’t plan on was that many of the show-biz types who turn up at events like this – you know, they love the publicity and all that – used the theme to wear pseudo religious costumes that were, to put it kindly, blatantly sacrilegious and ultimately mocked the Church, the saints and the faith.

Rihanna and her “dress” for the evening, designed by John Galliano, got the most publicity – a spectacular, jewel-encrusted pope’s outfit – well, sort of. It was strapless, and the skirt was the length of short shorts. She wore a cape and a huge mitre, the traditional headpiece worn by the pope. It was a knockout, but to call it “religious” or faith-inspired would be stretching it.

To make it worse for the Church, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York who attended the event along with Father James Martin, said Rihanna had borrowed the mitre from him and returned it the next day. Then he said he was just joking.

Zendaya wore a form-fitting pseudo-armor and mail outfit designed by Donatella Versace, which was supposed to represent Joan of Arc.

Poor St. Joan never looked like that.

There were angels and crucifixes and saints and priests and nuns and more. The reaction was mixed. Loved it – hated it – and Catholic columnist for the New York Times Ross Douthet perhaps summed it up best, saying, “It was a beautiful and blasphemous spectacle.”

Archbishop Dolan said: “I didn’t really see anything sacrilegious. I may have seen some things in poor taste, but I didn’t detect anyone out to offend the Church.”

Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Costume Institute and the man in charge of the event, said: “What is central to Catholicism and fashion is the idea of the body … that there’s an inherent carnality to Catholicism as there is with fashion.” He did not deny the juxtaposition of the sacred and the profane in the event.

Asked if the pope was involved in the negotiations to have artifacts from the Vatican as part of the exhibit, he said he “had no contact with the pope and didn’t know if he was involved.”

If you’ll excuse my being snarky – the denial gets Pope Francis off the hook. At least, he can’t be blamed for this. In my opinion, as an everyday-Catholic, the pope should get involved and should make it known that what was done to his – our faith – was a sacrilegious insult.

I, for one, want an apology from the pope, from Archbishop Dolan, from Fr. Martin and from Andrew Bolton and the Met.

You know as well as I, they would never do such a program about Islam or black religions or Native American religious practices or others because the consequences would be much more than bad publicity.

But Catholics? Well, we’re fair game, and when the top people in our own Church allow it to happen, it should surprise no one. It’s a sign the Church is being destroyed slowly from within. At this point, I fear for the logical outcome.

As for this exhibition, it runs until Oct. 8. It seems to me it would only be fitting for the Met to donate at last half of the total donations they collect to the Catholic Church, which after all, is the reason they’ll have raked in all that dough.

