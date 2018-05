(Dallas News) A 25-year-old man who officials say posed as a 17-year-old so he could once again take to the basketball court as a high school athlete attended Dallas high schools for nearly nine months before his arrest last week.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley began the school year at Skyline High School, where he enrolled claiming to be a Hurricane Harvey refugee. Months later, he moved to Hillcrest High School and joined the basketball team, Dallas ISD officials said. As a student there, Gilstrap-Portley dated a 14-year-old classmate, the girl’s mother said.