High-schoolers walk out over sex-predator teachers

(Toronto Star) Students at least three Toronto high schools plan to walk out of class this Friday to demand the provincial government take action to protect students from teachers who engage in sexual abuse or misconduct.

The protest will happen days after the province changed the law to revoke the licences of teachers who grope or sexually touch their students, following a Star investigation into abusive teachers that had been transferred from school to school.

That change is long overdue, but not enough, Harbord Collegiate Institute student Sara Escallon-Sotomayor, 16, told the Star on Wednesday.