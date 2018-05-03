Hillary: Being a capitalist 'probably' hurt me with Dem voters

(The Hill) Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton says identifying as a capitalist hurt her in the 2016 campaign.

Clinton, who beat out democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for the party’s nomination, said in a Wednesday interview with Time Inc. Brands executive Alan Murray that her economic policies were “probably” a hard sell for many Democratic primary voters, as reported by the Daily Beast.

“It’s hard to know, but I mean if you’re in the Iowa caucuses and 41 percent of Democrats are socialists or self-described socialists, and I’m asked ‘Are you a capitalist?’ and I say, ‘Yes, but with appropriate regulation and appropriate accountability.’ You know, that probably gets lost in the ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a capitalist!’ ” Clinton said.