Hillary Clinton bundles up for warm weekend event

(Daily Mail) Hillary Clinton attended a Memorial Day parade in upstate New York on Monday wearing yet another over-sized coat and scarf – adding to speculation that she is possibly hiding a back brace.

The 70-year-old has been spotted multiple times of late wearing jackets and scarves that are draped down over her shoulders ever since eagle-eyed social media users spotted a strange protrusion coming out of her back earlier this month.

Her Memorial Day appearance in Chappaqua on Monday was no exception.

Hillary donned a light blue trench coat and a US flag patterned scarf when she marched alongside her husband Bill Clinton and Governor Andrew Cuomo in the mild 60 degree temperatures.

She tweeted a photo of herself standing beside a group of Girls Scouts after the parade and some Twitter users were quick to mention what appeared to be a bulge coming from underneath her jacket.