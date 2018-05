(NBC) — BETHLEHEM, Israel — Jesus was arguably the matchmaker for the Rev. Munther Isaac and his wife, Rudaina: The two met when Munther, a theology professor, spoke at a Christian conference Rudaina had organized while attending college.

And it is conviction that keeps the Palestinian couple in the town in the occupied West Bank where Christians believe Jesus was born.

“It is my husband’s belief that it is God’s will for us to be in this country,” Rudaina Isaac, 31, an architect, said as her husband conducted Sunday service at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem.