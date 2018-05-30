Hospital offers treatment for cryptocurrency addicts

Gambling can be addictive. So can spending money. Even collecting things. Just think of all those stories of hoarders’ apartments filled to the light fixtures.

Now trading in cryptocurrencies has been found to be addictive, according to a hospital in Scotland, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Castle Craig Hospital in Peeblesshire has a course of residential treatment for such “addicts,” explains, the reports the Evening Standard of London.

“Experts say the trading of digital currencies or assets such as Bitcoin can become a behavioral addiction, similar to online gambling with some users obsessively following minute-by-minute fluctuations in prices,” the newspaper said.

The report said there already were drug and alcohol addiction services at the hospital, and now cryptocurrency problems are being addressed.

The hospital said no one really knows who or how many people are addicted, but “there are around 13 million people across the world trading in the system.”

“The high risk, fluctuating cryptocurrency market appeals to the problem gambler,” Chris Burn, a gambling therapist there, explained to the newspaper. “It provides excitement and an escape from reality. Bitcoin, for example, has been heavily traded and huge gains and losses were made. It’s a classic bubble situation.”

“Having been through it myself, my experience of addiction gives me insight and empathy toward others who have the same problems,” Tony Marini, a former gambling addict, told the newspaper.

He’ll be teaching some of the classes.

“I see cryptocurrency trading as a way for people to escape from themselves, into another world, because they don’t like the world they’re in,” he explained.

