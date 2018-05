(The Blaze) House chaplain Father Patrick Conroy rescinded his resignation on Thursday, nearly a week after news broke that he had tendered his resignation to Speaker Paul Ryan at the Speaker’s request. But Ryan announced later in the day that he would allow Conroy to keep his job, saying that he accepted the chaplain’s explanation for why he should stay.

Ryan said, “I have accepted Father Conroy’s letter and decided that he will remain in his position as Chaplain of the House.”