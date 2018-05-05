Hundreds more CIA email accounts classified as 'historical records'

The National Archives and Records Agency has announced that emails from more than 426 Central Intelligence Agency accounts must be captured and preserved as permanent historical records.

The CIA had planned some years ago to preserve the emails of only 22 senior officials, which critics described as a “startlingly low number considering the size and importance of the agency.”

The Archives originally approved the plan.

But when it was revealed, public interest groups and members of Congress reacted strongly.

“In our experience, email messages are essential to finding CIA records that may not exist in other so-called permanent records at the CIA,” said Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga.

“Applying the new proposal to all but the 22 most senior CIA officials means the new policy would allow the destruction of important records and messages of a number of top CIA officials.”

The plan then was withdrawn, and a new outline was submitted by CIA in July 2017.

Just days ago, the NARA approved it.

The new records-keeping plan goes much deeper into the CIA, requiring retention of the emails of many “program managers” as well as “office directors” whose communications had been exempted from the original plan.

At least 426 email accounts must be preserved, and there are others “covered by the new plan” that are classified “due to the names of some offices.”

A spokeswoman for NARA explained the expanded records-keeping requirements have satisfied most of those who expressed concern.

The plan includes preserving the emails of the director, deputy director, chief operating officer, deputy chief operating officer and other top officials.

Also included are the emails of seven Western Hemisphere Mission Center executive managers, seven “Additional Mission Center executive managers,” seven South and Central Asia Mission Center executive managers and seven “Korea Mission Center executive managers.

Over at the State Department, Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecure, private server that prevented the government from archiving her emails is still an issue, with congressional committees and private watchdog groups continuing to investigate how the Justice Department and FBI handled the matter.