'I felt God telling me 'Go help him'

(WFMY) When a Cleveland, Tennessee, police officer was seen buying groceries for a family at Walmart, a fellow shopper used the power of social media to help identify and thank him.

“Just witnessed an another extraordinary act by our men and women in uniform,” the unnamed bystander wrote in a post that was later highlighted on the department’s Facebook page. “A police officer paid for the groceries of a customer here at Walmart. The best part, the customer told the police officer ‘God bless you’ and he police officer responded ‘I am already blessed.’ I love you,” the fellow shopper wrote on Facebook.