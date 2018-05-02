I lost a dear friend this week

When you get to be my age, you learn to live with losing people – parents, friends, colleagues.

It was no surprise when I learned my friend and colleague of 40 years, Chuck Missler, had passed. He had not been well for some time. I had been prepared for it for many months.

One of my mentors in the study of the Bible, he was 83 and died peacefully at his home in New Zealand. It has been about 18 months since I last saw him. At that time, he had some physical challenges, but his mind was fully engaged.

He was an absolutely amazing man – fun to be around, humble, gracious, learned.

When I first met him, he was leading Bible studies at Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa. His teachings then and more recently were always engaging, riveting, entertaining. You never had to worry about falling asleep at a presentation by Chuck.

He was gifted at combining the latest trends in science with the biblical applications of what it meant. I was always surprised the way he found science was actually confirming Scripture, rather than repudiating it.

Millions of people can confirm what I say, because Chuck leaves behind a treasure trove of teaching in digital form that you can find through his Koinonia House ministry.

Chuck’s resume was a fascinating one, indeed. During his 30-year business career, he served on the board of directors of over a dozen public companies and was chairman and chief executive officer of five of them. He received a congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Upon graduating with honors, he received his commission in the U.S. Air Force, and by the time he had completed his military obligations, he had become branch chief of the Department of Guided Missiles.

He completed a masters degree in engineering at UCLA with additional post-graduate studies in applied mathematics, advanced statistics and information sciences, and completed his Ph.D. at Louisiana Baptist University. His civilian career began as a systems engineer at TRW, followed by a senior analyst position in a “think tank” serving both the intelligence community and the Department of Defense.

Recruited by the Ford Motor Company into a senior management position, he established the first international industrial computer network in 1966. Leaving Ford to start his own company, he founded a computer networking organization later acquired by Automatic Data Processing to become its network services division. He subsequently served as a consultant to the board of directors of Rockwell International for corporate acquisitions (which included Collins Radio, American Data Systems, and others) and has also participated in over 100 business ventures as a principal, strategic adviser or turnaround specialist.

His final consultancy in the American technology sector was as an adviser to the Super-Wide Area Satellite (SWANsat) System, an international telecommunications venture.

After his lifelong citizenship in the U.S., in 2010, Chuck and Nancy Missler repatriated to New Zealand.

It was Nancy’s death in 2015 that began an emotional and physical downturn for Chuck. He was never quite the same after he lost the love of his life.

Over the last 12 years, Chuck’s Koinonia Institute organized 12 conferences. It was my great honor to have spoken at all 12 – the only person to do that. Even Chuck didn’t make the last one.

What I most remember about Chuck Missler, though, is something he said to me more than a few times in our long relationship: “If you ever need anything, I want you to call me. I will be on the next plane to see you.”

No one else in my life had ever said anything like that even once.

I never took him up on that offer, but I sure wish I had gotten on a plane before he passed so I could have spent at least one more visit with him expressing my thanks for all his kindnesses and wisdom.