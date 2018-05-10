'I would do it again' – McCain on release of Steele dossier to FBI

(Fox News) U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., apparently has no regrets about his role in the release of the so-called Steele dossier, which is said to contain salacious allegations about then-candidate Donald Trump.

In excerpts of his forthcoming book, “The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations,” the 81-year-old senator – who is recuperating at home following recent cancer treatment and surgery – acknowledges that he delivered the information to then-FBI Director James Comey.

“(A)nd I would do it again,” McCain writes, according to excerpts published by the Guardian.