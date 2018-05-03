Pocahontas descendent to Elizabeth Warren: Take DNA test

(Inquisitr) A woman who claims to be a direct descendant of Pocahontas has encouraged U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren take a DNA test to establish her Native American heritage once and for all.

In a brief interview with FNC’s Tucker Carlson, Debbie White Dove Porreco also rejected the premise that the use of the appellation Pocahontas is a racial slur.

“Critics have accused the Massachusetts Democrat of using her heritage to advance her academic career,” the Washington Examiner reported about Elizabeth Warren. “President Trump has repeatedly referred to her as ‘Pocahontas’ which she has said is ‘racist.’ Porreco said she was recently called ‘Pocahontas’ and was not offended by the remark.”