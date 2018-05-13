Ingraham slams George Will for Pence column

(The Hill) Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham said on Friday that conservative columnist George Will’s critical column about Vice President Pence was “beneath him.”

“I like George Will. A lot of people don’t like George Will who watch this show. I actually like him. I’ve known him for a long time,” Ingraham said on her Fox News show. “And it pains me to say this, but I thought the column was beneath him and filled with low blows and not at all in any way illustrative of the man who Mike Pence is. And he’s a wonderful person and I think a very effective vice president.”

Will’s Washington Post column argued that Pence is now “the worst person in government” for his willingness to do whatever it takes to praise and agree with Trump.