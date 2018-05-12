Internet sleuths uncover likely FBI spy in Trump campaign

(Gateway Pundit) Internet sleuths have done it again. The work of two individuals on the Internet appears to indicate that they have determined who the FBI spy was on the Trump campaign.

Jeff Carlson at theMarketswork on Thursday put together a piece where he places an individual by the name of Stefan Halper as a potential FBI spy into the Trump campaign. (Note that some believe that Obama may have had more than one spy on the Trump campaign).

Carlson determined that George Papadopoulos, the lower level campaign worker for the Trump campaign, appears to have been targeted by three individuals with ties to British and/or U.S. Intelligence: Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer and Stefan Halper.