'Irrevocably redefining marriage'

(CBN) The Episcopal Church in the United States has decided to scrap the terms “husband” and “wife” from its marital liturgy in its latest move to find favor with the LGBT community. Phrases related to “procreation” will also be deleted, as they may offend those who do not identify as heterosexual.

According to LifeSite News, the change aims to make the church’s marriage ceremonies more “gay-friendly.” Indeed, Gay and lesbian Episcopalians have been increasingly vocal in their complaints that the language of the current liturgy is both offensive and exclusionary. Being a member of the worldwide Anglican Communion, the US Episcopal Church comes under the loose governance of the Church of England, and consequently the Archbishop of Canterbury.