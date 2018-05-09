Is Amazon following censorious path of Google-Facebook?

Back in March, I told you about some strange things happening at Amazon, a company WND has been dealing with for 20 years – sometimes with minor frustrations, but most often as a partner in selling our books and movies.

Then we came out with a new Christian documentary about the 70th anniversary of Israel, a movie I didn’t see as particularly controversial, but, nevertheless, one with a strong point of view.

It was the first time we ran into what seemed like a bureaucratic logjam getting the movie set up like every other movie Amazon offers for sale.

I don’t know if my column got Amazon’s attention, but the matter was quickly resolved after it was published.

But, ever since, we’ve been faced with a new frustration: For weeks, Amazon has refused, for whatever reason, to restock the movie, which has been on back order, out of stock, even though we have repeatedly contact Amazon to remedy the situation.

While Amazon seems loathe to make “70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future” readily available to its customers, you can still by it at the WND Superstore.

Watch the “70 YEARS” trailer:

Could it just be another bureaucratic snafu that is costing us a lot of money?

Could be.

But I am beginning to suspect a different motive.

Recently, we learned that Amazon is relying on the extremist monsters at the Southern Poverty Law Center to decide which charities the company supports through its Smile program, which allows customers to choose between a host of nonprofits supported through purchases by customers.

Of all the tax-exempt organizations in the world, the SPLC seemed an odd and conspicuous choice by Amazon. It’s a radical left-wing group whose primary mission is to smear Christian and conservative individuals and organizations.

As WND has detailed in the past, the SPLC is also the group designated by both Google and YouTube to police content for the search engine and the biggest, most important video business in the world.

Even many so-called “progressive” groups and personalities have denounced the offensive tactics of the SPLC. It’s a radical, fringe group that has been rightly accused by many, even on the left, of making money from their proclivity to smear others with more conservative and religious viewpoints.

That the SPLC is a content policeman for Google and YouTube says a lot about the ownership and corporate political culture of Google and YouTube. And now we know Amazon is following in their paths by elevating a discredited “hate group” to police which charities can be supported through purchases by customers.

That leads me to wonder whether Amazon’s political and cultural agenda is affecting the way the company conducts business across the board.

Could it be that Amazon is purposely not reordering a timely movie about Israel’s 70th anniversary that has been out of stock for more than a month during the peak sales period?

Again, I cannot be certain, and I readily admit that. But either the company is becoming terribly inefficient, which seems unlikely, or it is purposely treating this movie with contempt. Given Amazon’s willingness to turn to the SPLC, of all the organizations in the world, to determine which charities are acceptable for support by Amazon, it would not surprise me that the company – or individuals within the company – would discriminate against products they don’t like.

In other words, am I paranoid or has Amazon actually gone the way of the censorious Digital Cartel of Google-Facebook – actually deliberately refusing to restock a popular movie at the height of its sales potential for political or religious biases?

Since this action, or deliberate inaction, by Amazon has already cost my company tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars, I’m pretty ticked off. I’m also increasingly alarmed by the concerted attacks on free speech and free enterprise by Google-Facebook-Amazon and the growing social-warrior cabal at the very heart of the digital universe.