(SINGULARITY HUB) – Is immortality moral? It’s important to recognize that our morals change over time.

Today, if I told you someone had the heart of a dead person transplanted into their chest to save their life, it would be considered a miracle. Go back 1,000 years, however, and the notion of organ transplantation would have been considered black magic.

Surrogate pregnancy is another modern-day miracle that, in another era, would not have been accepted.

I believe we’ll soon make a similar ethical and moral jump to extreme longevity.