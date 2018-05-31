Israeli rabbis: This year marks the end of 'the left'

“The left” is going down!

This year!

That’s according to two Jewish rabbis, one a leading Sephardic rabbi who is the spiritual head of a political party and the second a Torah Codes expert who has analyzed what he regards as clues hidden in the Scriptures.

Adam Elihahu Berkowitz writes at Breaking Israel News about the assertions of Rabbi Meir Mazuz and Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson.

To open, Berkowitz quotes from Ecclesiastes: “A wise man’s mind tends toward the right hand, a fool’s toward the left.”

He reported Mazuz of the Yachad political party spoke recently at his Torah seminary.

“In the lesson, the rabbi described the imminent demise of the political left wing and the corresponding rise of religion,” Berkowitz wrote.

He quoted Mazuz: “Once, it was not considered ‘modern’ to speak about God. Now, a lot of water has flowed, and people speak about God. The Left is going down and nothing of it will remain.

“Slowly, everyone will be speaking about God, and the crazy leftists will remain outside in their own camp. The tide of the times is to return to faith. People are returning to faith, even someone who does not say so explicitly – he has something in his heart.”

The prediction was endorsed by Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, a Torah Codes expert, who said the political conflict between the left and right has biblical roots.

“According to the rabbi, hidden clues in the Bible indicate that the left wing will be defeated this year as a precursor to the Messiah,” Berkowitz reported.

“It is not by chance that the left wing is named as they are,” Glazerson told Breaking Israel News. “In Kabbalistic (mystical) terms, the left signifies din (judgment), which is characterized by limitation, or contraction.”

He said that characteristic of contraction was exhibited by the erev rav, or “mixed multitude” which was “responsible for the sin of the Golden Calf.”

“Rather than worship the God of Israel who has no physical form but fills the world with spirit, they wanted a strictly material god, a smaller god that could be contained.”

He continued: “This is din, the left wing in Kabbalah that is contraction and limiting. But with the Golden Calf, they were trying to limit God. This is precisely the materialist philosophy that has taken over the universities.”

Glazerson elaborated: “The Zohar (the seminal source for Jewish mysticism) states that in the end of days, the erev rav will be the heads of Israel, ruling over the courts and learning institutions, even over Torah learning. Elohim, the name for God that represents judgment, also represents nature. They have taken God out of nature.”

He explained that his conclusions come from an analysis of the Torah for letter sequences and more, which directed him to the 25th chapter of Exodus.

“Rabbi Glazerson found the words ‘ketz smole’ (‘end of the left’) and ‘ketz erev rav’ (end of the mixed multitude) and ‘Amalek’. All these phrases were adjacent to the letters tav (ת), shin (ש), ayin (ע), chet (ח). The numeric equivalent of these letters is 5778, the current year according to the Hebrew calendar,” Berkowitz reported.

Glazerson continued: “Anything that lessens life in the world is against Torah and against Moshiach as per the contractive nature of the left side of din. The left wing promotes these things, like abortion, homosexuality, and euthanasia. They condemn the IDF in its battle against groups that openly call for death. The left claims they are doing it out of love and caring, but it is really because they draw their essence from the left side.”