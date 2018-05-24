Jewish-Christian Bible Bloc Party approved in Israel

(Jerusalem Post) There will be a joint Jewish-Christian list that will run in the next general election, after the party registrar’s office recently approved the candidacy of a new party called The Bible Bloc Party (Gush Hatanachi in Hebrew.) The party will seek the support of non-Jewish Russian immigrants from the former Soviet Union and their spouses and Christian Arabs. Party founder Dennis Avi Lipkin, who is a veteran speaker to Evangelical Christians in the US, said he believes he will also receive support from millions of Western immigrants who he expects will move to Israel in the near future.

“Our goal is to promote the Jewish-Christian alliance and togetherness,” Lipkin said.