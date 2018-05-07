Jim Bakker sells cabins to survive Apocalypse

(KANSAS CITY STAR) — Televangelist Jim Bakker suggests that if you want to survive the end of days, the best thing you could do is buy one of his cabins in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains. And while you’re at it, be sure to pick up six 28-ounce “Extreme Survival Warfare” water bottles for $150.

Bakker, 78, made comments promoting his Morningside church community alongside his co-host and wife, Lori, on an episode of “The Jim Bakker Show,” which aired Tuesday. The show is filmed there, near Branson.

Bakker was known for hosting the evangelical Christian TV program “The PTL Club” in the ’70s and ’80s — up until 1987, when his empire came crashing down amid a sex scandal and charges of fraud.