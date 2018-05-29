Job strain can lead to mental illness by 50

(STUDYFINDS) — SYDNEY — Work driving you mad? It may be time to make some changes for a more positive experience at the office. A new study finds that job strain raises a person’s risk of suffering from mental disorders, including depression and anxiety, particularly in middle-age employees.

Stress on the job is linked a slew of immediate negative health effects, from exercising and sleeping less to poor eating habits to an increased risk of suffering a heart attack. Now researchers from the Black Dog Institute in Australia say that workers regularly experiencing a notable level of strain are more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health condition by age 50.

“Our modeling used detailed data collected over 50 years to examine the various ways in which particular work conditions may impact an employee’s mental health,” says lead author Samuel Harvey, an associate professor at the institute, in a release.