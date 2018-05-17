Judge: Ballots illegally destroyed in Wasserman Schultz race

(Fox News) A Florida Circuit judge ruled Friday that that the state’s second-most populous county violated state and federal laws by destroying ballots from a 2016 Democratic primary race which Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz won.

Circuit Judge Raag Singhal decided that the records were wrongly destroyed because the laws require elections offices to keep the ballots in federal elections for 22 months. Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes destroyed the ballots just after 12 months, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The judge also noted that because the ballots were subject to a lawsuit, only a court order should have allowed their destruction.