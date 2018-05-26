Just imagine, Hillary controlling Facebook!

Just imagine, Hillary Clinton, with her email scandal, and all those other scandals, and those scandals that involved her husband, Bill, running Facebook.

With its influence. With its power to censor conservatives. Or any other political opponents. With its power to promote “fake news,” as it has been charged with doing.

Takes some time to sink in?

It was NTKNetwork that posted a report that during an interview, Clinton said she would choose the social media company to lead, if she could.

The twice-failed Democrat presidential hopeful was asked by Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, what company she’d choose to take over, if she could.

The exchange came while Clinton was being handed the Radcliffe Award at Harvard.

“If you could be a CEO of any company right now, what would you choose?” Healey asked.

With no hesitation, Clinton said, “Facebook.”

It’s because it’s “the biggest news platform in the world.”

“We can listen to brilliant, experienced writers like David Ignatius, and try to keep up with the news, but most people in our country get their news, true or not, from Facebook,” she said.

She said Facebook, which is facing accusations literally from across two continents that it is deliberately trying to censor conservative perspectives, “is trying to get it right,” and she hopes they do.

“It really is critical to our democracy that people get accurate information on which to make decisions,” she said.

“Apparently Clinton would like to be the one deciding the ‘accurate information’ that Americans see,” the network commented.

Only hours earlier was posted a report that British politician Nigel Farage, a key player behind the British Brexit movement, charged that Facebook is “doctoring” the news to conform to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “personal political views.”

Farage said the “value of Facebook as a political communications tool is hard to overestimate.”

“Without it, Brexit almost certainly would not have happened and Donald Trump would not be U.S. president,” he wrote, noting he “reminded Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg of this.”

“It’s fair to say that this high priest of the liberal elite did not look best pleased at my dwelling on the key role his company has played in helping to create what he would regard as these totally unacceptable democratic outcomes,” Farage said.

He said Zuckerberg’s “personal political views, and no doubt those of his close colleagues in Silicon Valley, may help to explain why in January this year Facebook announced its algorithms were going to change.”

Farage noted the tech giant said it was going to “de-prioritise” news publishers and their posts in Facebook users’ news feeds.

“In other words, it was going to doctor the kind of news to which Facebook’s 1 billion users were exposed,” he said.

“And this is exactly what it has done.”

Farage said the “impact of this decision has been swift and brutal.”

“According to analysis of Facebook engagement data using various tech programmes including BuzzSumo, conservative publishers like Breitbart and Fox News (for whom I work as a contributor) have seen a significant decrease in the numbers visiting their websites and engaging with their messages via Facebook. It is estimated that traffic to certain right-of-centre sites and commentators driven by Facebook has fallen by 25 per cent or more,” he wrote.

Consequently, opinions and reports by conservative news sites are being censored by Facebook, he said.

WND CEO Joseph Farah has written an open letter to President Trump on the concern.

“That two companies – Google and Facebook – now control 75 percent or more of the digital advertising marketplace is of even greater concern because it threatens the very spirit of the First Amendment in an increasingly nationalized media environment,” he warned.

“Not that long ago, the federal government routinely reviewed media cross-ownership efforts in individual local and regional markets to ensure that news and opinions were not controlled by a single company and a single political and cultural point of view. Yet, today, Google, its wholly owned subsidiary YouTube, and Facebook have become the principal source of news distribution – a powerful gatekeeper, with a common leftist worldview, that actively shows contempt for dissenting voices, especially those on the right as well as faithful Christians and Jews.

“If not checked during your administration, America may never regain its diversity of media voices as many independent efforts like my own pioneering effort in the online world will be strangled by these entities’ systemic, organized campaign to destroy us.

“As you know, the independent media played a significant role in the 2016 election in bringing forth viewpoints that were scarcely heard elsewhere among the din of Hillary-mania. Since your election, Google, YouTube and Facebook have waged an unrelenting war of unfair trade practices against the independent media that threatens its very existence,” he said.

“Congress and regulatory agencies have shown little understanding and awareness of just how serious this threat has become. With dissenting media voices out of the picture, America’s heritage of free speech, freedom of the press and freedom of religion will be reduced to little more than well-intended but meaningless words on parchment.”