Justice Kennedy retiring at term's end 'very real possibility'

(Washington Times) Sen. Mike Lee says the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy is a “very real possibility” that could take place before July.

The Utah Republican added that Justice Kennedy, a Reagan appointee who has split with conservative jurists on issues like gay marriage and abortion, would prefer to be replaced by a Republican president.

“A lot of chatter suggesting that Justice Kennedy might be preparing for retirement as soon as this year,” Mr. Lee said Tuesday on Fox News Radio’s “Benson & Harf.” “Sometime between now and the end of June or first day or two of July would be when we would expect an announcement from Justice Kennedy if he were going to do it. What I am hearing is that he is at least considering it and it’s a very real possibility.”