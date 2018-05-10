Kanye and the left's poisonous racial orthodoxy

In the years following the turmoil of the civil rights movement, convention, law and our economy served to provide an environment in which heretofore disenfranchised ethnic minorities (primarily blacks and to some extent Latinos) began to prosper and participate in the political process in far greater numbers.

There were bumps in the road to be sure, but from the 1970s on, the trend was an upward one in which harmonious interaction between diverse ethnic groups became more the rule than the exception, and increasing numbers of blacks entered the mainstream.

All of this abruptly changed with the ascendency of Barack Hussein Obama to the highest office in the land. Despite having been sold as post-racial, a unifier and all sorts of other lofty bilge, he engaged in a dedicated campaign of cultural balkanization that included fomenting plenty of racial tension.

The explosion of racial antipathy and incidents of racial unrest during his administration were a direct result of this, and the former has been carefully nurtured ever since.

Black people, despite the reality of a black man (or what passed for one) having attained the office of president, fell for the race-baiting rhetoric of victimization proffered by Obama, his surrogates and a host of socialist operatives who took their marching orders directly from his administration. Those in the press and the entertainment industry – which have essentially become one in the same – were more than happy to assist in these efforts.

During this period, those blacks who had not prospered, and those too young to know any better, fell prey to the doctrine of progressive politicos who, ironically, were the reason many blacks remained politically and economically disenfranchised.

This doctrine held that the reason more blacks had not prospered was due to racism on the part of whites and that such things as black presidents and black multimillionaire sports heroes, movie stars, pop stars and leading CEOs were merely window dressing to give the impression that things were getting better for black Americans.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen Grammy-winning black rap superstar Kanye West dragged across the proverbial salted rusty razor blades by his entertainment industry peers and other prominent progressives for committing the worst crime a black man – and certainly a successful black man – can commit. West dared to articulate praise for President Donald Trump. What’s even worse is that he did not back down in the face of his peers’ criticism, instead doubling-down and expanding on his praise for Trump.

Now, I’ve never even come close to being a fan of Kanye West’s music, and I’ve been quick to condemn his actions, lifestyle and the ignorance of his past political statements. From showing up drunk and belligerent to music awards shows, to marrying into America’s First Family of Freakdom (the Kardashians), to claiming that George W. Bush didn’t prioritize rendering aid to blacks in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, his deportment has never made Kanye someone I’d like to party with.

Even Darth Vader had his moment of clarity, however, and it doesn’t much matter whether some clearer-thinking acquaintance opened Kanye’s eyes, or if he finally put his critical thinking cap on for some reason. To his credit, Mr. West recently apologized to former President Bush for his 2005 comments.

In the media firestorm that ensued following Mr. West’s statements of support for the president, a host of genuine Stepin Fetchits from the entertainment industry queued up to disparage West, among them John Legend and Samuel L. Jackson. One rapper even advocated violence against West, suggesting that the Crips gang ought to make it their business to assault him.

Another rap artist, the funereal and utterly talentless Snoop Dogg, weighed in with a singularly insulting doctored photograph of West with white skin, which he posted on Instagram. This shouldn’t be particularly surprising, given that accusations of “whiteness” have long been the go-to for compliant progressive plantation blacks when they see another black person they perceive is bucking the system. This doesn’t make it any less disgusting, however.

Last Friday, CNN’S Don Lemon told an audience at an event in New York that he had an “obligation as a journalist” to call President Trump a racist during his broadcasts. Rather than presenting any evidence – real or fabricated – for the president being a racist, Lemon went on to cite a supposed lack of evidence that Trump isn’t a racist as evidence that Trump is a racist.

And this is what passes for a journalist these days …

As thin as the evidence the left has for Donald Trump being a racist, it bears mentioning that none of these fools would ever have branded him a racist nor objected to Kanye West’s affinity for him had he never run for president.

The mobilization of the left and other blacks against blacks who have expressed support for Trump, and the perception of those who deem this wholly appropriate, are far more perilous propositions than the accusations against Trump himself. They reflect a widening acceptance of the politics of personal destruction, something to which we are all vulnerable.

Progressive power brokers have known for a long time that if too many blacks leave the far-left plantation, it could literally mean the end of their political pre-eminence. This is why they so quickly and effectively enlist blacks (especially prominent ones) in such campaigns as the one against Kanye West.

Typically, the white majority is reluctant to counter the rhetoric of these black shills for their socialist overlords, because blacks were, after all, horribly oppressed in America for many years. Should anyone be so rash as to speak up, he or she is immediately set upon by legions of mincing liberals and angry blacks, and branded as racist.

How’s that for irony?