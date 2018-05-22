Kanye West urges: Put down cell phones

(HOTNEWHIPHOP) — In the last month, Kanye West has acted questionably on his Twitter account, acting out in support of Donald Trump and going on long-winded tirades about literally anything. As he has now quieted down to focus on his work on several upcoming albums, Ye took a break from the studio to preach about cell phone usage and our dependence on technology. The “Blood on the Leaves” singer has a point but his method of sharing the statement is, once again, a little confusing.

The rapper took to Twitter to take on the idea of consumerism, sharing a four-hour long documentary named The Century of the Self, which focuses on Sigmund Freud’s nephew, Edward Bernays, capitalizing on his uncle’s philosophies to “create modern-day consumerism.”