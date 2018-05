(THE HILL) — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway demanded that CNN media reporter Brian Stelter say who he backed in the 2016 presidential election during a tense exchange on his show “Reliable Sources” on Sunday.

Stelter was pressing Conway on how President Trump knows there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia, as he has stated in his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, when Conway asked the question.

“If you want to talk about the 2016 election, let’s talk about it,” she said. “I think everything should come out.”