Kerry's stealth lobbying backfired, helped kill Iran deal

(Daily Caller) News of former Secretary of State John Kerry’s alleged collusion with the Iranian government played a role in President Donald Trump’s decision to scuttle the Iran deal, two White House sources with direct knowledge of the president’s thinking tell The Daily Caller.

Trump announced he was pulling out of the deal Tuesday, just a few days after news broke that Kerry had been parlaying with Iran in an attempt to keep the deal alive.

A source inside the White House with knowledge of the decision process tells TheDC that the Iran deal was “done” when Trump found out about Kerry’s lobbying behind the scenes. “Trump was headed that way but Kerry just took away any of the teeth of the detractors,” the source said on background. “[Kerry’s] bulls**t ultimately killed the deal.”