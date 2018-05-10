Kim Jong Un: N.Korea should follow Vietnam's economic reforms

(VNExpress) Kim shared the point at a summit with his southern counterpart and is expected to discuss it with Trump next month.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un mentioned Vietnam in his conversations with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month as an example of how his country should expand on economically, an anonymous government official told Pulse last week.

As the two Korean leaders met for the first time, Kim Jong-un told Moon Jae-in that he prefers Vietnam’s model over China’s because Vietnam has maintained a great relationship with the U.S., the official said.

In 1986, Vietnam initiated “doi moi” economic reforms that opened its market and attracted foreign investors, but still maintained the country’s socialist values.