Las Vegas neighborhood terrorized by 'knockout' thugs

(Gateway Pundit) Remember the “knockout game” from a few years ago? Apparently a new version of it is back. Despite multiple victims filing police reports, and some even presenting cell phone video as evidence, Las Vegas police are apparently refusing to do anything about a group of violent teenagers who have been jumping people in a neighborhood, beating them, throwing large rocks at them, and attacking people inside their cars.

One neighbor says “It’s like this every day. Two or three times a day there’s problems. Police have been up here two or three times every day. They get groups of these kids on their cars, put them in handcuffs, and two minutes later they’re letting them walk again. We know names, we have pictures, we’ve spoke with parents.”