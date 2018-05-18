Lawyer suing for Mueller's media contacts: Produce documents now

A Washington watchdog lawyer suing to obtain access to special counsel Robert Mueller’s communications with the media is asking a court to order that the documents be made available now – not in “dribbles” over coming months or years.

Veteran courtroom fighter Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch has filed a response to government plans to roll out the documents – beginning months from now – in small releases.

“Defendants have regrettably done what Freedom Watch, Inc., and the undersigned counsel predicted,” Klayman told U.S. District Court in Washington. “In this regard, defendants cleverly want to drag out and slow roll production of documents, which by any stretch of the imagination cannot be exempt under FOIA, as they concern communications with the media and are likely to reveal grand jury leaks and other improper disclosure of information by the special counsel in its Russian collusion and related investigations.”

The government wants to “slow roll production so few if any meaningful communications with the media are produced until well after the special counsel completes his Russian collusion and related investigations, indicts more defendants, perhaps even the president and other persons, and/or writes his expected ‘impeachment report’ to Congress,” Klayman said.

“The public has a right to have these documents timely, not a year or years from now, well after the fact,” Klayman argued. “They will likely show improper leaks of grand jury and other information and even bear on a related case before your honor.”

His said that with “the immense resources of the defendants, full production can and should proceed quickly and be completed in one (1) month at most, as the public has right to know what has occurred with media leaks.”

Klayman filed the lawsuit, which followed a FOIA request, against Mueller and his staff, “who are alleged to have illegally leaked grand jury information to damage the president, his family and associates, have thus far been untouched by the inept and inert Justice Department, run by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who appears afraid that he himself may be indicted by Mueller for alleged Russian collusion and obstruction of justice.”

Klayman’s response was to an admission from the government that Mueller’s office alone has found more than 9,000 potentially responsive pages of information about leaks to the media. The government then proposed not producing anything until mid-July and then producing them “periodically.”

Klayman, who served with the Department of Justice, had warned: “Freedom Watch is not afraid and is doing the job of my former alma mater, which has regrettably become the ‘Department of Prosecutorial Misconduct and Injustice.’ I will not rest until Robert Mueller and his partisan leftist prosecutors are removed and replaced with an honest and ethical special counsel and staff, who will not abuse their authority for political purposes, but instead expeditiously conduct and conclude this Russian collusion investigation on the merits before more harm is done to the nation.”

His lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, is against Mueller, the DOJ and the FBI.

Klayman had asked for “any and all documents and records … that refer or relate with regard to communications to and from the media, domestic and foreign, concerning the activities of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and/or his staff as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, concerning the investigation of alleged Russian collusion and related matters concerning the Trump presidential campaign and the Trump transition team with the print, Internet, social media and radio and television networks.”

Klayman is seeking “communications by and between the media and the Office of the Special Counsel of Robert Mueller.”

He previously filed complaints with the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility and inspector general demanding an investigation into allegations of incessant criminal grand jury leaks by Mueller and his staff, as well as their conflicts of interest “as Democrat partisans bent on destroying the Trump presidency.”

The agencies ignored his requests so he filed suit in federal court asking for a writ of mandamus ordering that OPR and IG proceed with this ethics investigation.

Klayman’s activism has spanned decades.

He sued the National Security Agency and won in district court. He sued to get Barack Obama’s birth certificate. He sued Hugo Chavez on behalf of torture victims. He sued journalists. He sued the Taliban and al-Qaida. He sued Cuba and won a multimillion-dollar judgment. He sued to get then-President Obama deported.

Mueller was appointed to look into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. After a year, he’s produced no evidence, and the only charges so far have been for “process” crimes rather than allegations underlying the investigation.

But the Uranium One deal, which handed over one-fifth of U.S. uranium holdings to a Russian-government-owned company, directly connected Hillary Clinton and Russia. In the Fusion GPS scandal, the opposition-research firm commissioned a former British spy, at Democratic Party expense, to create the infamous “dossier” believed to be at the heart of the Russia-collusion allegations.

There even have been reports that Mueller has links to Russia, through an FBI operation several years ago that apparently tried to have Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska work with the agency on a hunt for a missing CIA operative in Iran.