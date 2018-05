(Washington Times) Monica Lewinsky tweeted Wednesday that she was uninvited from an event after the group informed her former President Bill Clinton had accepted an invitation.

Ms. Lewinsky did not say what the event entailed, or who was hosting, but she did add that they offered her a magazine profile in exchange for uninviting her.

“p.s. …and definitely, please don’t try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag,” she added.