Liberty Counsel on LGBT subpoena: 'We will not be bullied'

LGBT activists who are suing the government because of a policy decision that is intended to block gender-confused and/or medically unfit individuals from serving in the military decided to issue a subpoena to an outside group, Liberty Counsel, for what could be literally thousands of pages of documents.

But the move, instead of getting access to any of the records, was met with a direct and blunt rejection of the “bullying.”

“We will not be bullied or intimidated. This unbelievable invasion of privacy must be exposed and fought, not just for our organization, but to protect the right for anyone to freely communicate with their political or military leaders,” said Mat Staver, chief of Liberty Counsel.

His organization is active in courts all across the nation on behalf of Christian and civil rights. But it is not part of a lawsuit, Doe vs. Donald Trump, which was brought by the GLBTQ Legal Advocate and Defenders and National Center for Lesbian Rights against the government.

Nonetheless, the LGBT activists sent Liberty Counsel seven pages of demands for documents of its communications with the president, the vice president, the office of the president, the Department of Defense and more.

“The subpoena was requested by two of the most aggressive LGBT activists groups. It demands every single document, email, and communication between Liberty Counsel and the following: President Donald Trump, his office, Vice President Mike Pence, his office, and any officers or employee of the Department of Defense, which is the largest employer in the government and includes about 1.3 million active-duty soldiers,” Liberty Counsel explained.

Further, the organization was given only two weeks to compile, assemble, and deliver to a team of activists involved in a lawsuit that Liberty Counsel is not in.

Liberty Counsel explained it filed an objection, instead of the documents demanded by the LGBT activists.

“This subpoena is one of the most onerous and frivolous Liberty Counsel has ever seen and is intended to intimidate. If it was allowed to stand, then anyone could use a lawsuit to harass other people and groups with whom they disagree. It would also significantly chill the free speech of any future groups in their communication with governmental officials. It is a gross overreach of judicial power to target and subpoena groups for no other reason than that they supported a politician or general’s decision,” Liberty Counsel said.

Liberty Counsel explained the case prompting the demands, through Daniel McFadden, at [email protected] in Boston, “is retaliation for military policy based on facts with which these individuals and groups disagree. It is an attempt by these radical groups to bully and intimidate this organization. GLAD and NCLR are using subpoena power to deliberately harass pro-faith and pro-family groups like Liberty Counsel, who are not in any way related to the lawsuit.”

“In more than 30 years of practicing law, I have never seen a subpoena like this one,” said Staver. “It directly challenges our constitutional protections and is solely designed to harass and intimidate.”

The letter states, “Liberty Counsel has a fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government, to associate with like-minded individuals and organizations, and to engage in protected speech to advocate for its mission. All such freedoms are protected against infringement from overzealous discovery requests… the First Amendment provides strong refuge for organizations advocating their viewpoints and beliefs from disclosing certain information that may be critical to advancing their respective missions.”

Further, Liberty Counsel explained, if it had any communications with any of those government entities, and they are needed in the case, the LGBT activists can obtain those records through Freedom of Information Act requests and don’t need to bully Liberty Counsel in the process.

It was the U.S. District Court in Washington that issued the subpoena at McFadden’s request.

WND tried to obtain a comment from Foley Hoag, but got only a repeating answering machine message late Wednesday.

The objection document points out the subpoena is demanding material that is protected by the First Amendment Freedom of Association, Freedom of Speech, Right to Petition Government, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and the federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

The demands, Liberty Counsel said, impose “an unconscionable and undue burden on Liberty Counsel.”