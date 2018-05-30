Limbaugh: Media 'fantasizing' Roseanne is Trump

As national news media continue to cover ABC’s cancellation of “Roseanne” since its star Roseanne Barr tweeted offensive comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, radio host Rush Limbaugh says the media are actually “fantasizing” that Roseanne is President Trump, hoping he could be ousted from his position just as quickly.

“So many people are asking me, ‘Why is the media not letting go of this Roseanne thing? Why is the Roseanne thing the biggest news of the day?'” Limbaugh said on his national broadcast Wednesday.

“Don’t you know what they’re doing? They’re fantasizing that this is Trump. Roseanne is Trump. They can’t wait to do this when Trump does – this is what they’ve been fantasizing.”

The “Roseanne” show, the highest-rated and most-watched television series this season, was canceled Tuesday by ABC after its star, Rosanne Barr, tweeted an insult of Valerie Jarrett, Barack Obama’s confidante.

Barr wrote of Jarrett, the highly influential former senior adviser to President Obama: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr apologized a short time later, via Twitter, stating: “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste.”

Limbaugh noted of the media: “They got rid of Roseanne. Well, Roseanne got rid of Roseanne. But they think they did it. They publicized her tweets. This is exactly what they dream of doing every day with Trump. I mean, they get up every day, every day, and they dream of this exact thing, wall-to-wall, 24/7, never-ending Trump is X, Trump is reprobate, Trump’s gone, we did it. Roseanne is standing in for Donald Trump here. It really isn’t any more complicated than that.”

Barr later suggested the sedative Ambien may have been partly to blame, as she tweeted: “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting – it was memorial day too – i went 2 far & do not want it defended – it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

The drug manufacturer Sanofi, which produces Ambien, mocked Barr, tweeting, “while all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Sanofi’s remark caught the attention of internet news powerhouse Matt Drudge, who tweeted: “The drug company mocking Roseanne for her mental illness while they drug a generation is a new low!”

He linked to articles titled, “44 Ambien Stories That Will Creep You The Eff Out,” and “Ambien Continues To Be Abused And Is Used To Commit Horrifying Acts Of Violence.”

Drudge also posted a separate tweet listing the side effects of Ambien: “Rapid heartbeat, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Impaired vision, Slow breathing, Memory loss, Disorientation, Depression, suicidal thoughts, Anxiety, Insomnia, Nightmares, Confusion, Dizziness, Aggression, Addiction, Withdrawal which can be life-threatening.”

Limbaugh noted Roseanne is not a political conservative, though her debut episode this season voiced some support for Trump. He explained the media’s high-profile coverage of her show being pulled is meant to send a message to much of America.

“Anything other than left-wing socialism is [to be considered] ‘far right,'” Limbaugh said. “It is intended to stigmatize anybody who is not them as a kook.”

He said, “From the moment her first episode drew record audiences, ABC wanted to get rid of that show. They were not comfortable with it.

“CNN is evidence that party and ideology come way before money. ABC has a whole lot of ways to make up the money that they would lose by canceling Roseanne, and the money they’re gonna lose is about $45 million to $60 million per season. That’s the advertising revenue. That’s gross. But I guarantee you, from the moment that first episode drew record audiences in its live broadcasts, in its DVR replays, streaming feeds, all of that …

“I don’t know for a fact, I’m just telling you: I know these people. I know the Hollywood left. And I guarantee you they were nervous about this. The fact that this show with a bunch of Middle Western Ohio hicks who like Trump is the highest rated show? No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no! So, can’t have that. They’ve been looking for a way to ice this show since that first episode.”