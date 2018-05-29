The Palestinian Authority is “desperate” for American cash to survive, yet when the U.S. cut off funding, it reacted by threatening violence, explains a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

And that’s a danger to the lives of even Americans who are advocates for Palestinians, according to commentator Bassam Tawil, an Arab Muslim based in the Middle East writing for the Gatestone Institute.

“There is a new development in Palestinian hatred of the Trump administration: the Palestinian leaders’ verbal attacks on the U.S. are now being translated into acts of violence against U.S. delegations visiting Palestinian communities in the West Bank,” he wrote.

The campaign began last December when Trump announced the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy there.

“If there is anything that unites the vast majority of Palestinians, it is their hatred of the Trump administration’s representatives and policies,” Tawil explained. “It is hard to find even one Palestinian who is prepared to say a good word about the U.S. administration or its policies, especially with respect to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

But he said the move to target Americans is significant.

“Even more worrying, some Palestinians even see U.S. citizens and officials as ‘legitimate targets’ for violent assaults. It does not seem to matter to these Palestinians whether the Americans they are targeting have come to help them or express sympathy with their cause,” he said.

Already, Palestinian activists have launched violent attacks in the West Bank, and it is only “by luck” that no U.S. citizen has suffered injury.

Just this week, in the town of Beit Jala, activists belonging to the Palestinian Popular Resistance attacked a U.S. consular vehicle with eggs and shoes, he noted.

“Our message to the Americans today is that there is no room for the U.S. government in Palestine because this government is in collusion with Israel,” charged Mazen Al-Ezah, a protest leader.

The attack was just one of many that have been reported.

