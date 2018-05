(WASHINGTON POST) — Go ahead, dive into your dinner of tuna and brown rice. Just don’t repeat that same meal every night. Even though these foods are very nutritious, you can get too much of a good thing.

Foods high in nutrients can also be high in unwelcome amounts of chemicals, and sometimes too much of such foods can wreak havoc on your health. It’s also important to introduce variety into your meals and snacks to make sure you get the balance of nutrients your body needs.

Here are some nutritious foods you should definitely be eating, as long as you don’t overdo it.